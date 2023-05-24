NewsVideos
Opposition parties boycotts New Parliament House' Inauguration

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Politics seems to be intensifying regarding the new Parliament House. Many opposition parties have decided not to participate in the program by boycotting it. This includes AAP, TMC, CPI and CPIM. This boycott is being done regarding the inauguration of the Parliament House by PM Modi.

