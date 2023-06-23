NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Opposition Parties Meeting: In the meeting of opposition parties in Patna, Rahul Gandhi surrounded BJP and said that BJP's work is to spread violence, he said that Bihar is in the DNA of Congress. Along with this, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Bihar for supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that the battle of ideas is going on in the country, our ideology is to join India, their ideology is to break India

All Videos

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
play icon2:7
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
play icon0:57
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
play icon1:3
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna

Trending Videos

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
play icon2:7
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
play icon0:57
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
play icon1:3
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
opposition party meeting,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,Patna,Bharat Jodo Yatra,BJP RSS,hum bjp ko hayaenge,Karnataka,karnataka win,Opposition parties meeting,Opposition meeting,patna parties meeting,CM Nitish Kumar,Tejashwi Meetinh,पटना 'महामंथन' से '24' में होगा 'खेला,cm nitish kumar news,Bihar,patna baithak,maha baithak,Bihar news,loksabha election 2024,JDU,JDU News,Patna News,Tejashwi Yadav,Lalu Yadav,पटना 18 पार्टियों की बैठक,Bihar Opposition Meeting LIVE,Bihar Opposition Meeting news,विपक्षी एकता की बैठक,लोकसभा चुनाव,लालू यादव,राहुल गांधी,नीतीश कुमार,तेजस्वी यादव,अरविंद केजरीवाल,opposition unity meeting,opposition meeting in patna,loksabha election,Loksabha Chunav,