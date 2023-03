videoDetails

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian excellence

| Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian excellence Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She is a sight to behold in white as she attended a pre-Oscars event in LA. The actress always manages to cause a stir with her red-carpet appearances and this avatar of the global actress is taking over the internet.