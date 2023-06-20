NewsVideos
videoDetails

Over 50 dead in 72 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, if not heat, what's behind mysterious deaths?

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
At least 54 people have died and around 300 people have been admitted at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia in the last three days. Probe underway, authorities refutes heatwave as cause of death.

All Videos

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
play icon1:7
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
play icon9:35
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
CM Biren Singh gave a warning to the miscreants on Manipur Violence!
play icon2:58
CM Biren Singh gave a warning to the miscreants on Manipur Violence!
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
play icon8:0
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
Mod will meet these special people on America tour
play icon1:56
Mod will meet these special people on America tour

Trending Videos

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
play icon1:7
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
play icon9:35
Indian prepping up to welcome PM Modi in America in full swing
CM Biren Singh gave a warning to the miscreants on Manipur Violence!
play icon2:58
CM Biren Singh gave a warning to the miscreants on Manipur Violence!
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
play icon8:0
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!
Mod will meet these special people on America tour
play icon1:56
Mod will meet these special people on America tour