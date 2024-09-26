videoDetails

Over 53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

53 medicines in the country have failed the Central Drugs Standards Control test. These include paracetamol, which you use for pain and fever. CDSCO has included the names of 53 medicines in its new Not of Standard Quality Alert List. This list includes Vitamin C and D3 tablets Shelcal, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C Softgel, Antacid Pan-D, Paracetamol 500 MG, diabetes medicine Glimepiride, high blood pressure medicine Telmisartan. Metronidazole, a medicine for treating stomach infection, has also failed the quality test. CDSCO has released 2 lists of medicines that failed the quality test. The first list has 48 medicines, while the second list has 5 medicines. The names of the 5 medicines in the second list also include the responses of the companies that manufacture them. The companies have said in their response that the batch of the product has not been prepared from their place and this medicine is fake.