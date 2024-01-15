trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709835
Owaisi's appeal to Muslims before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has fiercely attacked the Central Government. He has also appealed to the people of the Muslim community to protect the mosques. Owaisi further said that he knows that if you remove the Muslims from the mosque, they will become unarmed. Madrassas are the forts of Islam

