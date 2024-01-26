trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714135
Owaisi's big statement on Gyanvapi survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
ASI report on Gyanvapi Masjid has arrived. Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain said, the earlier structure which is Hindu has been found. There was a very big grand Hindu temple here. Which was demolished in the 17th century. Owaisi gave a big statement on Gyanvapi survey and said that ASI has become a slave of Hindutva.

