NewsVideos
videoDetails

Owaisi's tweet on Junagadh ruckus, told police action as oppression

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Owaisi termed the police action in Junagadh as oppression. Owaisi tweeted that some spark of Hindutva has reached the police department. So far 174 arrests have been made in Junagadh Bawal. The search for several accused is on.

All Videos

'Had Subhash Chandra Bose been there, partition would not have happened' - statement of NSA Ajit Doval
play icon13:32
'Had Subhash Chandra Bose been there, partition would not have happened' - statement of NSA Ajit Doval
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
play icon0:55
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
play icon0:50
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
play icon0:51
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal
play icon7:56
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal

Trending Videos

'Had Subhash Chandra Bose been there, partition would not have happened' - statement of NSA Ajit Doval
play icon13:32
'Had Subhash Chandra Bose been there, partition would not have happened' - statement of NSA Ajit Doval
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
play icon0:55
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
play icon0:50
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
play icon0:51
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal
play icon7:56
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal
Breaking News,junagarh violence,junagadh violence,Gujarat violence,Junagadh news,Junagadh,junagarh violence video,junagarh dargah violence,gujarat violence news,junagarh state,modi in junagadh,Junagarh,violence in junagarh,Gujarat junagadh dargah,gujarat violence in junagadh,Owaisi,