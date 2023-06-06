NewsVideos
Pakistan and Zakir Naik behind conversions in UP

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Children of Hindu and Jainism were being converted through online gaming in Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi. DCP City of Ghaziabad has made a big disclosure. The connection between Pakistan and Zakir Naik has also come to the fore in this case.

