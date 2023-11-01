trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682609
Pakistan Beat Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Pakistan won after four defeats

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
World Cup 2023: Pakistan team has finally tasted its first victory after suffering four defeats in the World Cup 2023. Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the World Cup match played at the historic Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. Pakistan team got the target of 205 runs to win. Chasing an easy target of 205 runs, Pakistan team scored 205 runs after losing 3 wickets in 32.3 overs and won the match.
