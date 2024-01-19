trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711129
Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes on Iran

Sonam|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Iran Attack on Pakistan News: Iran launched two major missile attacks on Pakistan. Both these attacks were carried out on the bases of Sunni terrorist organization Jaish-al-Adl in Balochistan, Pakistan. In a way, Iran has carried out a major air strike in Pakistan. There is panic in Pakistan after hearing India's statement on Iran Pakistan war. Pakistani media has claimed that Pakistan has attacked many terrorist targets in Iran.

