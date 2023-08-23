trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652640
Pakistan Reaction on Chandrayaan-3: Seeing Chandrayaan, Pakistan cried, 'Modi ji, show LIVE landing'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Fawad Chaudhry Reaction on Chandrayaan 3: India is going to create history today. Chandrayaan-3 is now in its last stop. Will land by 6 pm. On this success, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary said, show us the landing too.
