Pakistan surrenders to Taliban

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 09:34 AM IST

Pakistan Surrenders to Taliban: Now news from Pakistan.. After the Pakistani strike last week, Taliban had said to show Pakistan its place... Something similar happened.. Taliban has broken the back of Shahbaz government.. Shahbaz government is already facing many serious problems including challenges like economic crisis and separatism in Balochistan.. Now the increasing confrontation with Taliban has made this crisis more serious..