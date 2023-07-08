trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632644
Pakistan woman Seema Haider and Indian Sachin gets bail, fell in love while playing PUBG

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Seema Haider Pakistan News: Pakistan's woman Seema Haider and Hindustani Sachin have got bail from the court in Greater Noida. The court has given bail on not leaving the country. Actually, both came in contact while playing PUBG, after which both fell in love and Seema came to India illegally from Pakistan with her four children. Acting against which the police arrested both of them and sent them to jail. After getting bail from the court, both of them had a special conversation with Zee Media. Know what said something.
