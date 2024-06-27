Advertisement
Pakistan's Drone siezed in Firozpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Pakistan's drone has been recovered from the border area in Firozpur, Punjab. This drone is made in China. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

