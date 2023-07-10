NewsVideos
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
A shocking case has come to light from Pakistan. Seema Haider fell in love with a boy named Sachin from Noida while playing PUBG and crossed the border to India with her children. Meanwhile Seema made a mistake due to which she was caught and arrested.

