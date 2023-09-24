trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666308
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action

Sep 24, 2023
India Canada News Update: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized the properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, head of the banned Sikh for Justice organization in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities Act.
