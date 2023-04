videoDetails

Papalpreet Singh makes big statement on Amritpal,says,'don't know whether he will surrender or not'

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Papalpreet Singh, an aide of Amritpal Singh, was arrested from Delhi on Monday. Now Papalpreet has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. During this, Papalpreet gave a big statement about Amritpal and said, 'Whether he will surrender or not, I do not know. We are not together since March 28.