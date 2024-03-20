Advertisement
Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party to merge with Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
As per latest reports, Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party may merge with Congress. According to reports, he can also become the alliance candidate from Purnia. Know the whole matter in this report.

