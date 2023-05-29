NewsVideos
Paramilitary force deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Wrestlers Protest: In Delhi, a major police action has come to the fore regarding the protest of wrestlers against the WFI chief. Taking a big step, Delhi Police has removed the tents of wrestlers and still many wrestlers have been booked, in which wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are present.

