trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640933
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Modi government in majority then why no-confidence motion of opposition?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
There is a deadlock between the ruling party and the opposition in the Parliament regarding Manipur violence. Meanwhile, the aggressive opposition is planning to bring a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government. Which has also got approval.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

BJP's allegation on Kargil Diwas, 'Congress refuses to celebrate it'
play icon1:1
BJP's allegation on Kargil Diwas, 'Congress refuses to celebrate it'
Badhir News: 'My insult in Parliament hurt my self-esteem'
play icon6:58
Badhir News: 'My insult in Parliament hurt my self-esteem'
New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
play icon4:50
New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
play icon2:17
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
play icon8:23
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

BJP's allegation on Kargil Diwas, 'Congress refuses to celebrate it'
play icon1:1
BJP's allegation on Kargil Diwas, 'Congress refuses to celebrate it'
Badhir News: 'My insult in Parliament hurt my self-esteem'
play icon6:58
Badhir News: 'My insult in Parliament hurt my self-esteem'
New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
play icon4:50
New ITPO Complex: PM Modi performed Havan in the morning, will inaugurate in the evening
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
play icon2:17
Big blow to Muslim side on Gyanvapi survey!
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
play icon8:23
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, 'Indian Army will cross LoC if needed'
monsoon session,Parliament monsoon session,parliament monsoon session begin today,Manipur violence,manipur violence reason,manipur violence video,manipur violence news,No-Confidence Motion Plan,Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates,parliament session monsoon 2023,parliament monsoon session timings,Parliament session,Parliament Live,monsoon session news,Parliament,monsoon session 2023,opposition on manipur,opposition alliances,opposition vs bjp,PM Modi news,