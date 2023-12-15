trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699132
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
After the four accused, the fifth accused has also been arrested in the case of security lapse in Parliament. Actually, a case of infiltration came to light on Wednesday during the winter session of Parliament. So far, 4 accused have been arrested in the Parliament infiltration and now the fifth accused has also been caught by the police. The fifth accused Lalit Jha has been arrested from Delhi.

