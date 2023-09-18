trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663888
Parliament Special Session: Special session today... will Modi start?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: A five-day special session of the Parliament is all set to begin today (18 September) and will conclude on 22 September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed media before the session. PM Modi said that on 19 September the MPs will move to the new building. He said the special session will be short but historic decisions will be taken during the five days.
