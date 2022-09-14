PCOS Awareness Month 2022: Are PCOS and infertility related? Expert answers

September is observed as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month. Despite the overflowing information online, people still have their queries regarding this lifestyle disorder. Dr Preeti Rastogi, Additional Director Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram answers some of the common queries regarding polycystic ovary syndrome.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

September is observed as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month. Despite the overflowing information online, people still have their queries regarding this lifestyle disorder. Dr Preeti Rastogi, Additional Director Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram answers some of the common queries regarding polycystic ovary syndrome.