videoDetails

People of Patna express tremendous enthusiasm to meet Bageshwar Baba

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Today is the second day of Baba Dhirendra Shastri's court of Bageshwar Dham. During this, tremendous enthusiasm has been seen among the residents of Patna. Regarding meeting Bageshwar Baba, a devotee said, 'We are determined that maybe we will meet sometime'.