Petition filed in Supreme Court over New Parliament Inauguration, know opposition's plan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
The matter of the inauguration of the new Parliament building has reached the Supreme Court (SC). In the petition, the inauguration of the PM has been described as unconstitutional. The opposition argues that the new parliament should be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu as he is the guardian of the constitution.

