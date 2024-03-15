NewsVideos
videoDetails

Petrol Price Breaking: Petrol diesel price cut

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Petrol Price Breaking: There is news of a big cut in the price of petrol diesel. The central government has announced a reduction in petrol prices by Rs 2. The new rates have come into effect from this morning.

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what special measures are taken inside Kharmas
Play Icon05:47
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what special measures are taken inside Kharmas
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon08:13
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 15th March 2024
Play Icon08:13
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 15th March 2024
PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
Play Icon00:51
PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?
Play Icon18:58
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what special measures are taken inside Kharmas
play icon5:47
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what special measures are taken inside Kharmas
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon8:13
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 15th March 2024
play icon8:13
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 15th March 2024
PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
play icon0:51
PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?
play icon18:58
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?