Piyush Goyal said in the old Central Hall – India is becoming a world power

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Special function celebrations are going on in the Central Hall of the Old Parliament. PM Modi met all the MPs. Today we will bid farewell to the old Parliament. Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said that today is a historic moment. Taking inspiration from the ancient Sengol installed in the new Parliament House, we will all remain inspired to serve the country. India is becoming a world power.
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
PM Modi's direct message to Sonia Gandhi?
PM Modi's direct message to Sonia Gandhi?
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!
Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner
Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner

