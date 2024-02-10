trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720057
Planetarium will be built in Pauri with MP funds

Feb 10, 2024
The way has been cleared for the construction of a planetarium in Pauri from the MP fund. For this, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni has released an amount of Rs 15 crore from his MP fund. MP Baluni has said that the construction of the planetarium will help students as well as astronomers. will also benefit greatly

