Pleasure to fly my last sortie with Wing Commander Abhinandan: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday flew his last sortie in a fighter aircraft, along with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. After the completion of the MiG-21 sortie, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa expressed his happiness saying it was a pleasure for him to fly with the Vir Chakra awardee.