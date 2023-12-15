trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699136
PM Modi-Amit Shah will attend oath ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma

Dec 15, 2023
Rajasthan CM Oath Ceremony: After securing a big victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, BJP's Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the Chief Minister today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma.

Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Kharmas?
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Kharmas?
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th December 2023
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 15th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 15th December 2023
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take Oath as Rajasthan's New CM today
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take Oath as Rajasthan's New CM today

