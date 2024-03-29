Advertisement
PM Modi And Bill Gates Discuss Technology And AI In India

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates delve into the significance of technology and AI in India. Modi highlights AI's role in events like the G20 Summit and Kashi Tamil Sangamam, as well as its integration in the NaMo App. Reflecting on India's colonial past, Modi expresses confidence in India's potential in the digital era, humorously noting the evolution of children interacting with AI alongside traditional terms like "Aai" for mother.

