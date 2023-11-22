trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690971
PM Modi attacks Ashok Gehlot during Rajasthan Rally in Dungarpur

|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
PM Modi is on rajasthan visit. Amid this, he addressed a rally in Dungarpur. During Dungarpur rally, PM launched scathing attack on Ashok Gehlot and said that Gehlot government will not be formed in Rajasthan in future. Along with this, PM Modi has also made a big claim regarding the victory of BJP in Rajasthan Assembly elections.
