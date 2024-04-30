Advertisement
PM Modi attacks Congress over AI

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
The war of words is showing no end between Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, PM Modi has recently attacked Congress and said, 'Lies are being spread by using AI as my face. There are only lies in the shop of love.'

