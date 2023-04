videoDetails

PM Modi attacks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the first gift of Vande Bharat to Rajasthan today. On this occasion, PM Modi targeted the previous governments in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot. Now Ashok Gehlot has hit back at PM Modi.