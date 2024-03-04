trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727219
PM Modi chairs last council of ministers meeting ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
PM Modi Meeting: Meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. This was the last meeting of PM Modi during his tenure. PM Modi gave a direct message to his ministers to go and win. At the same time, PM Modi has given advice to his ministers.

