Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera village in poll-bound Gujarat as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village. Modhera, which is famous for a centuries-old Sun temple built during the Chalukya, will also be known as a “solar-powered village”, Modi said.