trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646215
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi gives message to MPs during BJP Parliamentary Meeting

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
PM Modi BJP Parliamentary Meeting Speech: PM Narendra Modi has given a big mantra to the MPs of the party in the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party before the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Along with this, PM Modi said about the no-confidence motion that a six is ​​hit on the last ball. In the same way against the opposition consider it as an opportunity.

All Videos

Arjun Ram Meghwal attacks opposition over No Confidence Motion
play icon5:26
Arjun Ram Meghwal attacks opposition over No Confidence Motion
“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
play icon6:58
“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
play icon6:14
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
play icon9:47
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
BJP Parliamentary Meeting begins ahead of No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon14:41
BJP Parliamentary Meeting begins ahead of No Confidence Motion discussion

Trending Videos

Arjun Ram Meghwal attacks opposition over No Confidence Motion
play icon5:26
Arjun Ram Meghwal attacks opposition over No Confidence Motion
“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
play icon6:58
“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
play icon6:14
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
play icon9:47
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
BJP Parliamentary Meeting begins ahead of No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon14:41
BJP Parliamentary Meeting begins ahead of No Confidence Motion discussion
PM Modi,pm modi on no confidence motion,pm modi on bjp parliamentary meeting speech,pm modi speech today,bjp parliamentary meeting today,bjp parliamentary meeting today modi speech,Parliamentary Board Meeting,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,no confidence motion discussion,Parliament,parliament monsoon session 2023,monsoon session of parliament 2023,Congress,congress no confidence motion,BJP vs Congress,india vs bjp,india vs bjp 2024,