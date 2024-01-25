trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713877
PM Modi Highlights Farmer Welfare Achievements in Bulandshahr On Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
In Bulandshahr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the government's dedication to farmers, stating, "...No government has done as much work for the farmers as our government." Over the past decade, small farmers have directly benefited from various public welfare schemes. The construction of millions of solid houses has particularly uplifted poor farmers and agricultural laborers. Crucially, sanitation facilities and tap water have reached millions of rural homes, benefiting mothers and sisters in farmer families. Additionally, the introduction of pension facilities and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has provided substantial support, with over Rs 1.5 lakh crore aiding farmers in times of crop failure.

