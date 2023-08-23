trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652514
PM Modi in BRICS. Congratulations on the success of ISRO

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Updated News: India's Chandrayaan-3 will land around 6 pm today. PM Modi will see this power of ISRO live from South Africa. Congratulations will be received on the success of Chandrayaan from the countries involved in the BRICS conference.
