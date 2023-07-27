trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641126
PM Modi lays foundation stone of many huge projects in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gifted a new medical college to Sikar in Rajasthan. Apart from this, PM Modi started many projects in Rajasthan.
