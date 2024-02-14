trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721388
PM Modi leaves for Qatar

Sonam|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
PM Modi Qatar Visit: You heard PM Modi's address after the inauguration of the temple in Abu Dhabi. Now PM Modi leaves for Qatar. PM Modi's visit to Qatar is taking place at a time when 8 former Indian marines have been released from Qatar.

PM performs rituals at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon27:30
PM performs rituals at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi performs Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon10:55
PM Modi performs Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
Play Icon05:59
PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
Play Icon18:55
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Play Icon00:45
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami

