PM Modi makes big claim on NDA win over Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Opposition parties have come together to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power. All the opposition parties together have formed an alliance named INDIA. After the meeting of all the parties of the opposition alliance, a meeting of the NDA was also held in which many important decisions were taken. After the meeting, PM Modi addressed all the leaders of the NDA. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big claim of NDA's victory and said, "The country's trust is on NDA".
