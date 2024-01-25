trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713786
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi has launched scathing attack on Familism. He has appealed to young voters and said, 'Family based parties have to be defeated.' He further added that nepotism is a big disease. 'Before 2014, corruption was the hot topic and today there is talk about credibility'.

All Videos

Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon0:44
 Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Play Icon0:41
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon9:8
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Play Icon4:20
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
Play Icon1:51
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered

Trending Videos

Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:44
Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
play icon0:41
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon9:8
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
play icon4:20
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
play icon1:51
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered