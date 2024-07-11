videoDetails

PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 06:10 PM IST

Modi on Budget 2024: Before presenting the General Budget 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the country's leading economists and experts in the field. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present in this meeting. According to the information, economists, industry experts and NITI Aayog members discussed the fiscal situation and strategy in the meeting. And everyone presented their ideas and recommendations before the Prime Minister. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also discussed the budget with economists and industry leaders.