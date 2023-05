videoDetails

PM Modi meets Zelensky for the first time after Russia-Ukraine war

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

PM Modi Meets Zelensky: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G7 summit held in Hiroshima. The meeting proved to be an important milestone as it was the first face-to-face conversation between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.