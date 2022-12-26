NewsVideos
PM Modi participates in 'Veer Bal Diwas' says Guru Gobind Ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb

|Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26 took part in a programme organised to mark the 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital. He said, “Guru Gobind Singh stood steadfastly against the terrorism of Aurangzeb and his intentions to change India. Aurangzeb and his people wanted to change the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children by the force of a sword.”

