PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Death Anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Atal Bihari Death Anniversary: Today is the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the tomb of Atal Bihari. Pictures have surfaced. During this time many BJP leaders are also registering their presence. Watch the video.