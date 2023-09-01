trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656559
PM Modi presents a proposal for One Nation One Election

Sep 01, 2023
Though there was no consensus on the name of the logo and the coordinator in India's meeting, but through statements, India has made it clear that this alliance is not limited to papers only, it has the full support of the people of the country. We are going among the people and people say that change is necessary. It is necessary for change. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge once again cornering the central government on the issue of Adani said that the special session is being called only to divert attention from corruption. On the other hand, PM Modi played a big gamble! One country one election!
