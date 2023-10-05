trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671200
PM Modi Rajasthan Visit: Where is the red diary that PM Modi mentioned in Jodhpur?

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
PM Modi Rajasthan Visit: While addressing the rally in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, PM Modi said that India has landed its Chandrayaan on that part of the moon where no one had reached before. Every Indian is proud of Chandrayaan. Attacking the Gehlot government, he said that in 5 years the government here has not taken even a single step.
Watch exclusive visuals of PM Modi Jodhpur Rally
Watch exclusive visuals of PM Modi Jodhpur Rally
'Not A Single Penny Found Ever...': Atishi Takes A Dig At BJP After ED Action On Sanjay Singh
'Not A Single Penny Found Ever...': Atishi Takes A Dig At BJP After ED Action On Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party protests in Mumbai against the arrest of Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party protests in Mumbai against the arrest of Sanjay Singh
Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in Squash
Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in Squash
Assembly election Breaking: Vidhansabha elections will be announced in five states - announcement will be made within a week
Assembly election Breaking: Vidhansabha elections will be announced in five states - announcement will be made within a week

